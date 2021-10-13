The second phase of the 2021 National Division 1 Volleyball League will be staged at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja from November 18 to 28, 2021.

In a letter signed by Ngozi Amayo, the secretary general of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), the choice of Abuja for the final phase of the league became imminent after consultations from various stakeholders in the league.

“I am directed to inform you that the venue for the final phase of the National Division 1 Volleyball League which was earlier scheduled to hold in Bauchi State from November 18 to 28t, 2021 has been changed to Abuja.

“Moreover, the date still remains the same. We are sorry for any inconveniences. Thank you and please accept the assurances of the President, Nigeria Volleyball Federation,” the letter read.

At the conclusion of the first phase, Kada Kings are topping the log with a total of 21 points; JVC of Bauchi State are second with 15 points, Kwara United third with 13 points and Spartans of Yola are in fourth position. Katsina United, Kebbi Equity, Sokoto Spikers and Oyo State occupied 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th spots respectively. The top four teams will gain promotion to the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League next season.