By KELVIN ALOHAN,

A pull effort by the Development Initiative of West Africa (DIWA) with support from KAICIID Dialogue Centre have kicked-off a project aimed at promoting inter-faith cooperation and tolerance among Nigerian youths.

The project named Faith-based Action for Social Tolerance (FAST) involves Christian and Muslim participants engaged in activities aimed at strengthening peaceful and harmonious relationship between people of different cultural and religious backgrounds.

The theme of the project: “Peace Begins with Me” and it has since inauguration seen a total of 20 youths trained in personal development and leadership, conflict management and transformation as well as civic engagement and dialogue.

The programme Director, Sheikh Nuruddeen Lemu, explains that despite the social challenges across the globe, religious institutions still have the confidence of a majority of the population.

He advised the youth to pursue authentic knowledge and apply such knowledge in ways and manners that entrench social cohesion.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by Mr Simon Ndache, on behalf of the programme Manager, Musa El-thani Muhammad, the FAST programme also involves radio production in 2 themes namely “We are from One Source” and “Charity Begins at Home” respectively. The radio production is being aired on radio stations in Minna, Bida and Suleja, Niger State.

A participant said, “the program gave us additional skills and if really we are going to implement what we learnt today, I don’t think there will be much problem in the society as we are facing currently.”