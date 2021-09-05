The Development Initiative of West Africa (DIWA) with support from Ausrelief and Banksia Road Public School equips library and provides ICT tools for school children in Niger State.

The Chief Executive Officer of DIWA, Daoda Kanneh said the donations were part of efforts to engineer educational growth among deserving schools and communities in Nigeria.

For years now, DIWA has been addressing critical long-term issues affecting vulnerable communities in the areas of access to education, health and nutrition, water, capacity-building, good governance, emergency relief, other social services, and peaceful co-existence in a multi-religious and multi-cultural environment.

As part of its educational support, the organisation and partners also provided complete sets of study materials and uniforms to 50 children of internally displaced parents in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The internally displaced parents, together with their children, have been dislodged from their communities as a result of bandit attacks.

The children who were drawn from, Dr. Idris Ibrahim Primary School Kuta, Model Primary School Kuta, Dr. Umaru Farouq Primary School Kuta, and Mal. Baba Kafanchan Islamiyya Primary School Kuta received complete sets of school kits comprising notebooks, textbooks, backpack, mathematical sets and sets of uniform, socks and sandals each.

The ongoing project was flagged off since 13th of August at FOMWAN Schools with the delivery complementary books and ICT materials (such as 55-inch Smart TV, two desktop computers loaded with educational games, a universal MiFi, 500gb hard drive and a colored scanner/printer) to the school in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

“One can see how happy the children are to receive their new school kit” DIWA Chief Executive said.

“When these children come to school, they come empty handed without exercise books or textbooks but with this assistance, they can come to school properly dressed with exercise books. We appreciate this assistance given to them,” one of the head teachers said.