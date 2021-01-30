ADVERTISEMENT

By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Popular Nigerian Disc jockey Babatunde Bashir-Bello known as DJ Babus is dead.

According to news making rounds, it is reported that the DJ died from COVID-19 complications.

He died in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Before his demise, he had a decade of experience in the entertainment industry which saw him operate as a DJ, producer, song writer, talent manager, sound engineer and sound designer for TV & film.

He was a talent manager for KnightHouse from July 2011 to Aug. 2014.

He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems and Technology Management from the University of Baltimore in 2010.