Popular Nigerian DJ, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has stated that she has quitted drinking, as she resumes at the University Of Oxford, England.

DJ Cuppy made this known on Monday through her Instagram story where she listed some of her new activities which will keep her busy for some time.

DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, wrote: “If I don’t get back to you until 2022, it’s because I’m a full time student at Oxford University, I’m djing around the country, I’m launching my Jewelry brand, and I’m working on new music. Also, I quit drinking, I’m starting a venture capital, + all the other stuff.”

Recall that DJ Cuppy had announced the beginning of her schooling at Oxford University in England few days ago, barely a week after she announced the launch of her new jewelry outfit, Cuppy Cuts.

Cuppy graduated from King’s College London in July 2014, with a degree in Business and Economics. She also earned a Master’s Degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.