By Our Correspondent

Recently, the Cuppy Foundation held its much anticipated virtual conference, “Cuppy Gold Dust” live on YouTube. It was hosted by popular DJ, artiste and producer also known as DJ Cuppy.

The conference was a follow up from the Gold Gala held in 2019 and detailed the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year with the funds raised. It featured keynote addresses and panel discussions from members of the foundation’s key partner, Save The Children, Mr. Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save The Children UK and members of other notable charity organisations in Nigeria, gave first hand accounts of how much they have been able to achieve in the past year with help from The Cuppy Foundation. They shed light on challenges faced and how much more work needs to be done.

A panel of discussion between Save The Children International staff, Dr. Nura Tukur, Dr. Adaeze Oramalu and Save The Children Nigeria youth ambassador, Maryam Ahmed was enlightening, covering topics on how COVID-19 has affected the lives of children, what more the government can do to minimise the effects and the real heroes and heroines.

Since 2019, over 9,000 unique persons have been reached via various programmes supported by the Cuppy Foundation through several individuals with scholarship of students with physical disabilities in higher institutions,

treatment of children suffering from acute malnutrition, education for young mothers on how to cater better for their children, refurbishment of several health facilities and supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials for COVID-19.

Shannon Ward, Director – Programme Development & Quality at Save the Children Nigeria in her comments said, “Save the Children appreciates the kind of partnership we have with Cuppy Foundation and Cuppy that will enable us to ensure the progresses we have achieved in child rights are not reversed but maintained and strengthened in the years to come.”

After very enlightening panel discussions, Cuppy closed the show with a standout performance of some of her biggest hits and fans favourites like “Gelato”, “Green Light”, “Litty Lit” & “Jollof” on the Jet.