Novak Djokovic claimed a record seventh year-end number one ranking by overcoming Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz to reach the Paris Masters final.

Hurkacz, 24, won the semi-final’s first set but was outplayed in the second.

In a nervy deciding set, Djokovic, 34, won on his second match point to prevail 3-6 6-0 7-6 (7-5).

That victory meant the Serb surpassed Pete Sampras’s record for the most year-end rankings and now has two more than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic said he was “just proud and extremely happy” with the achievement.

“Obviously that was one of the biggest goals, and it’s always one of the biggest goals, to try to be number one and end the season as number one,” he added.

“To do it for the record seventh time and surpass my childhood idol and role model Pete is incredible. Very grateful, very blessed to be in this position.”

Djokovic will contest his seventh Paris Masters final on Sunday, having won five of his previous six.

He will face reigning champion Daniil Medvedev, who beat Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final.