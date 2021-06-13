In an astronomically rare occurrence, Rafael Nadal will not be contesting the Roland Garros final. Instead, his conqueror Novak Djokovic will attempt to become the first man in the Open Era to win every Slam twice as he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in today’s final.

Novak Djokovic beat Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 on Friday, handing the Spaniard his first ever loss at Roland Garros from a set up. Djokovic also became the first player ever to oust the King of Clay in the semifinals of the French Open.

Standing in the way of Novak Djokovic’s bid to win his second Roland Garros title is Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will be playing his maiden Slam final. The Greek defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 earlier on Friday.

Novak Djokovic leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-2 in the head-to-head, and has won their four previous meetings in a row. Djokovic also leads the clay head-to-head 3-0, which includes the Serb’s thrilling five-set win over Tsitsipas in last year’s semifinals.

If Tsitsipas hopes to win his first Slam, he would have to find a way to consistently hit through the Serb. But that is easier said than done, especially since Djokovic looks supremely determined to win his 19th Major title.

Given the performance displayed by Novak Djokovic against Rafael Nadal, he heads into the men’s final as the firm favorite. While Stefanos Tsitsipas has the legs to go toe-to-toe with the Serb, he is yet to display the kind of mental strength that is the preserve of the Big 3.