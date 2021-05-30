Novak Djokovic completed a successful warm-up for Roland Garros when he beat Slovakian Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3, on Saturday in the final of the ATP clay tournament in Belgrade.

This was the second event in the city in just over a month but where the Serbia Open in April was played in an empty stadium, fans were allowed for this tournament.

“It’s been a while since I last played here in front of a crowd,” said Djokovic, a Belgrade native who lost in the semifinal in the Serbia Open, a tournament he last won in 2011.

“To hold a trophy here after 10 years is really special and it couldn’t be better ahead of Roland Garros,” he said. “I am playing well, feeling good and I have spent quality time with my family.”

Molcan, ranked 255th in the world, broke Djokovic’s serve three times from three break points in the first set, but struggled to hold his own.

Djokovic struggled with his first serve in the opening set, only managing to get 44 per cent in and winning just six points from them. He still took the set with his fourth break in the 10th game.

The Serbian was steadier in the second set, landing 66 per cent of first serves. He broke in the sixth game. Molcan at once broke back. Djokovic immediately regained the initiative by winning the next game when Molcan hit a backhand volley wide.

Djokovic then comfortably served out the match in 1hr 28 mins.