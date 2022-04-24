Development Investment Bank, DLM Capital Group, has said it’s changing the dynamics of digital banking entrance in Nigeria to democratise the banking space with financial inclusion, artificial intelligence and zero paper work with the launch of Sofri Digital Bank.

It’s a one-stop-shop mobile app alongside the unveiling of Sofri’s brand ambassador, Samuel Perry A.K.A BrodaShaggi.

This is also as the Bank Sofri derives its brand name from the Pidgin English expression “sofrisofri” which translates to “easy” or “stress-free”.

The Sofri digital bank identifies with the financial hassles of everyday living and portrays an easy access to providing solutions to these problems.

To this end, the digital bank is available on both Android and IOS stores, designed as a one-stop-shop approach to all its users and will include loans, investments, and savings products.

Speaking on the development, MD/CEO of Sofri, Funsho Idowu said: “the Sofri app is designed to strengthen our commitment to our clients and provide them with access to renewed solutions especially in today’s digital world. This is part of our obligations to consistently provide Investment opportunities, corporate lending, innovative, and convenient services that add value to our stakeholders.

Sofri Boss explained that bank Sofri will provide secure markets for digital entrepreneur to democratize banking services across the world while stating that the Sofri digital economy will simplify premium banking services which Nigerians have been craving for in the financial service sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funsho posited that the bank is positioned to carve a niche for itself in the market space, having just joined the unique group of digital banks to create loans, investment opportunities, support job creation and empower MSMEs through unhindered access to its financial services, as clearly spelt out in the bank’s mission statement.

Expressing his excitement, Sofri Brand Ambassador, Samuel Perry A.K.A BrodaShaggi said: “I am excited to be affiliated with a brand like Sofri. We live in a part of the world where there are countless financial frustrations faced daily. Sofri’s pledge to easy these frustrations is a remarkable thing for me and I can’t wait to use my platform to spread the news and inform my fans of the numerous opportunities Sofri presents.”