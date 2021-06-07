Development Investment Bank, DLM Capital Group through its digital banking subsidiary, SOFRI, has announced the maiden edition of its Fintech Pitch competition – Pegasus Fintech.

The head, corporate cmmunications and marketing of DLM Capital Group, Mrs. Chinwedu Ohakpougwu, disclosed in a statement to LEADERSHIP, saying the Fintech Challenge would be executed in partnership with top tech accelerator, African Fintech Foundry.

She said that the organisation of the challenge was part of DLM commitment to accelerate seeding funding an investment in Nigeria’s Fintech environment.

Similarly, VC and Incubation Head at Africa Fintech Foundry, Oluwaseyi Balogun, commented on the partnership, stating that Africa Fintech Foundry would entrench its lead in the Fintech ecosystem as it partners with DLM Capital Group on its Fintech Challenge to serve as a silver linning for start-ups funding amidst local fundraising setback prevalent in the start-up ecosystem.