The Debt Management Office (DMO) has debunked allegation that it could not account for the N2.2 trillion allocation to it in the 2018 appropriation Act, saying “the statement is not only false, but extremely misleading.”

Some media organisations had made the claim following the DMO’s appearance at the hearing of the public accounts committee of the House of Representatives last Friday.

The DMO said N2.1 trillion of the N2.2 trillion provided in the 2018 appropriation Act was allocated for debt service, while the balance of N721,251,798 was DMO’s appropriation, making it N2.2 trillion.

The DMO had told the public accounts committee that the amount of N2.2 trillion was not available as the DMO’s total allocation since N2.1 trillion was specifically meant for servicing of Nigeria’s domestic and external debt. This explains why the debt service is expressly stated as a separate line item in the annual appropriation Acts, while the DMO’s expenditure is also stated separately.

According to a statement from DMO, “We wishes to emphasise that the provisions in the Annual Appropriation Acts for Debt Service, including the 2018 Appropriation Act, are dedicated for Debt Service payments only; that is, for the repayment of Principal, Interest and Other Charges for both Domestic and External Debt.

“Indeed, the funds for Debt Service are never released to the DMO for spending, rather, in line with the mandate of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), the funds are domiciled with the OAGF, who on the advice of the DMO, effects payments directly to the creditors as at when due.

“Such creditors include multilateral and bilateral lenders like the World Bank, African Development Bank, Exim Bank of China, investors in Nigeria’s Eurobonds, as well as, investors in securities issued in the domestic market such as FGN Bonds, SUKUK, Green Bonds and Nigerian Treasury Bills.

“The general public is invited to note that servicing of the public debt is absolutely necessary to ensure that Nigeria remains credit-worthy and retains or improves on its sovereign rating which ultimately, will support growth and development. It is for this reason as well as transparency purposes, that Debt Service is expressly provided as a line item in the Annual Appropriation Acts,” the DMO said in a statement yesterday.