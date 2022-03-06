Former chief of army staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) has charged youths in the country to embrace politics and do everything to protect their future survival and welfare.

Buratai, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, in a message to youths, said they constitute a large percentage of the nation’s voting and working population and must not allow themselves to be used as willing tools by desperate politicians.

He said the youth would be the population to bear the consequences of bad governance, hence the need to get involved.

“My message to young people today is that they must not let themselves be used as willing tools by do-or-die politicians who want to stir up trouble in their communities.

“Instead, you must embrace the tenets of political dynamism and root out every factor that contributes to democracy deficit in Nigeria, namely; voter apathy, ballot snatching, looting, arson and the like.

“You constitute a large percentage of our voting and working population. You are also going to be the number one population block that will suffer the consequences of bad governance and incompetent leaders in the future. Therefore, you must do everything to safeguard your future survival and welfare in mind.

“Get actively involved in the democratic process by joining a political party and electing those who will lead you. Remember that voting is a civic duty expected of every Nigerian,” he said.

Buratai said President Muhammadu Buhari had laid a foundation for a new Nigeria, adding that despite the myriad of challenges, he had kept faith in his vision and principles.

“The youth must carry these visions and principles beyond this administration. The legacies must be protected for a greater Nigeria and formidable future generations,” he added.

The former army chief said while people may not see anything meaningful to celebrate in Nigeria’s attainment of 22 years of democracy, democracy remained a universal aspiration.

He said; “If we want to continue to make our democracy work and deliver dividends, we must take the critical issues of participation and a vibrant democratic system in Nigeria as sacrosanct, and our youths must embrace what I termed political dynamism.”

He said political dynamism could be defined as vigorous political activity that is geared towards progress and strength in the polity.

“It is usually characterised by patriotism, service to the fatherland and youth inclusivity. Youth can be a creative force, a dynamic source of innovations, and they have undoubtedly throughout history, participated, contributed and even catalysed important changes in political systems, power-sharing dynamics and economic opportunities,” he added.