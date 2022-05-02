A few days ago, Alhaji Umaru Dembo, a former minister of state for petroleum, lent his voice to the creeping political debate in the country. He endorsed the current status quo principle of power rotation – but with a slight modification. He suggested that we have two vice presidents with the senior one coming from the same geopolitical region as the incumbent president so that, in order not to upset the apple cart, if anything happened to the president the senior vice president would take over.

Like many Nigerians, especially Northerners, Alhaji Dembo is palpably quite worried at the current state of leadership in the country and is probably not saying everything. But it is precisely our penchant for expediencies and living in denial that has brought us to this sorry pass. Those who agree with the position assume, for instance, that former President Olusegun Obasanjo represented the Yoruba for eight years and President Umaru Yar’Adua now represents the North. I am surprised that the deceit and falsity of this assumption is not all too obvious, just as it is equally intriguing that the lessons of this so-called power rotation (or is it power shift?) are not so glaring to the nation’s intelligentsia to which people like Umaru Dembo belong.

Was it not so obvious that Obasanjo only represented his pocket? Did Obasanjo represent the Yoruba people in any way? The former leader’s presidency between 1999 and 2007 made him one of the richest men in the world, but did the Yoruba nation become that rich accordingly? Tell former governors Segun Osoba and Bola Tinubu, for instance, that Obasanjo represented them during those eight heady years and see what they would do to you. Obasanjo represented his pocket and others like Andy Uba, Chris Uba, Ibrahim Mantu, Andrew Young, Carl Masters and Bode George, whom he could use to further his greed (while they also used him thoroughly to get fatter).

And, is it not clear now that even though President Yar’Adua could not be said, in all honesty, to be representing his pocket like Obasanjo, he is certainly not representing the North? Even if Yar’ Adua is not stealing, can’t we see that his most influential advisers, who sold this power rotation nonsenše to Northerners, urging them to accept the verdict of the very scandalous process that made him president (because at least we now have a Northerner), are stealing so much that Obasanjo is already going green with envy? Or are they stealing NNPC money on behalf of the North? Like I said penultimate week on this page, is it not so obvious that the Niger Delta and, at a different level of discussion, the Niger Delta militants, have been the greatest beneficiaries of the Yar’Adua presidency?

Last week on this page, former Governor James Onanefe Ibori, who is now more influential than when he was governor of probably the most cash-suffused state in Nigeria, equated Niger Delta militants (in a sense… before my position is mismanaged again) to other outlaws like the Maitatsine rioters and ethnic and religious rioters in other areas. But we all know that while the government treats the militants, who steal Nigeria’s oil, kidnap people and brandish the most dangerous weapons anyone can imagine, like freedom fighters, all other such outlaws are treated as criminals.

By the way, I totally agree with ex-governor Ibori’s position that all these groups and gangs are criminal elements. When Yar’Adua decided to build three more refineries to ease the obvious national problem of petroleum products distribution, he chose to site two in the Niger Delta and one in Lagos – none in the North that “he represents” even though petroleum scarcity is most egregious in the North. And his government very recently came out publicly and unashamedly to announce that Niger Delta militants will be engaged on guard duties and the protection of oil facilities in their region at a time when the armed robbers of my state are not given the same privilege of guarding and protecting the Central Bank in the state. Apparently, Yar Adua better represents the criminals of the Niger Delta than those of the North. And all this does not include the creation of the lucrative Niger Delta Ministry which, of course, has nothing to do with the NDDC and 13% derivation. By the time Yar’Adua spends eight years in government (that is, if he doesn’t want a third term), it is only some of his “advisers and the Niger Delta that would have appropriated the “power rotation to the North” and most certainly not the North.

Nigerians would have to wake up to the realities and stop hiding their heads in the sand. It is now time to do away with power shift or power rotation and get the best leaders to govern us. The first thing we have to do is fight this rigging attitude of Nigeria’s political class with our bare hands.

In the last few years, it is not only the once very poor and primitive countries of Asia that have widened their development lead over us. Not only that South Africa continues to outpace us, but also juniors like Ghana and Rwanda. Yes, Rwanda, which recently emerged from a debilitating civil war – all because they chose a purposeful leader, Mr Paul Kagame, who was elected in March 2000, barely a year after Obasanjo, to govern them. Rwanda has no oil, yet foreign investment is already moving in the direction of Rwanda faster than it does to Nigeria – for obvious reasons.

One of the greatest disasters that have happened to Nigeria, in its sombre political history, is this adoption of power rotation. When Obasanjo started his process of systematic destruction of the fabrics of the nation, and the National Assembly prepared to impeach and remove him from office, those who were benefiting from the pillaging started whipping up morbid sentiments. They said it was the turn of the South West and so they must be allowed to spend two full terms willy-nilly. Of course, it didn’t matter that Nigeria was being destroyed. When I discussed my very strong views against power rotation with my friend from the South East about a fortnight ago, he was very upset. He told me to my face that I was trying to prevent the South East from enjoying their own tenure of unlimited looting of the treasury. When I started defending my position with incontrovertible points, he said all they wanted is to be given the same opportunity to steal government money. I thought that was hilarious and I enjoyed a good laugh. My friend didn’t see anything funny and he did not join me in laughing.

