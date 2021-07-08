A Vatican spokesperson yesterday said that doctors have confirmed that Pope Francis suffered from intestinal problems, following tests made after an operation.

A tissue sample confirmed the medics’ suspicions, spokesperson Matteo Bruni said.

The doctors diagnosed “severe diverticulitis stenosis,’’ a condition more common among older people in which protrusions form in the intestines and can become inflamed.

The 84-year-old head of the Catholic Church had gone to the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome on Sunday for a planned operation.

Doctors had removed parts of his colon during a three-hour surgery.

“The pope is recovering satisfactorily,” Bruni said.

“He is eating regularly and is no longer receiving infusions. Pope Francis was deeply touched by the many messages of support and affection sent in the days after his operation,” Bruni said.