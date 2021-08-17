National Industrial Court has further adjourned a suit filed by the federal government against striking resident doctors under the umbrella body of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The minister of labour and employment Dr Chris Ngige dragged the striking doctors to court over the abdication of their responsibilities.

The industrial court summoned the doctors to explain why the “no work, no pay” rule should not be applied against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors embarked on strike on August 2, 2021, due to the failure of the government to meet most of their demands.

Some of their demands include the withdrawal of the circular by the head of service removing house officers from the scheme of service and the transfer of its members from the GIFMIS platform to the IPPIS platform because of the hardship caused by the GIFMIS platform due to the delays in payment of their salaries ranging from three to seven months. The case was adjourned to September 15, 2021.