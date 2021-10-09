Following the suspension of the resident doctors’ strike, governors have disclosed that there were still unresolved issues in five states.

Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF) Kayode Fayemi disclosed this at the end of the teleconference meeting of the forum on Thursday.

He listed the states as Abia, Imo, Ondo, Kaduna, and Ekiti.

He said “On the suspended strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD), the Forum noted that there were still unresolved issues in five states: Abia, Imo, Ondo, Kaduna, and Ekiti.

“And advised that State Governors appoint either the Deputy Governor or another high-ranking official such as the Commissioner of Health to take up the discussion with the Association at the State level.

He also said following a presentation by Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, Chairman of the Board of Trustees to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research Foundation, on a national fundraising initiative that seeks to mobilize resources for the establishment of an Endowment for medical research in the country, the Forum resolved to make a collective pledge to support research in priority medical fields in the country.

He called on all State governments to individually advance support for this initiative at the State level.

He said members also received a presentation from Mark Giambrone, MPP the Country Coordinator for PEPFAR in Nigeria, on the status of state engagement that is paving the way towards HIV epidemic control in the country.

“With the country on the verge of reaching control status by the end of 2022, Governors pledged to continue to facilitate access to HIV testing and treatment for more Nigerians and committed to supporting campaigns and initiatives that will reduce stigmatization among people living with HIV/AIDS.

“Following a briefing from the representative of the Nigeria-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce on a memorandum signed with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to attract foreign direct investment into the country via the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020.

“The Forum consented to the representation of state governments and the presentation of a set of bankable projects selected from 12 participating states, 2 per geopolitical zone in the country in areas such as energy, technology, fintech, transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture.