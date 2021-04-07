BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, |

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said that the ongoing strike action by its members will continue until their demands are met.

The resolution was contained in a communique issued at the end a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NARD, signed by the president, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, on Wednesday night.

According to the communique, “NARD’s NEC unanimously voted that the ongoing total and indefinite strike that started on the 1st of April 2021 be continued until the federal and state governments of Nigeria met up with our demands as captured in our earlier communique and reiterated above.”

Okhuaihesuyi expressed NARD’s disappointment over what he described as spurious misinformation being dished out by the minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, frowning that government has continued in its insincerity of promises, hence the current stalemate.

He, however, noted that though payment have been made to some of their members, the process was marred with so many irregularities as most of the members were not paid.

The doctors, therefore, insisted that the strike will continue unless government meets their demands, which include “Immediate payment of all salaries owed to all house officers including march salaries (regardless of quota system) before the end of business on the 31st of March 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Immediate payment of all salary arrears including march salaries for our members in all federal (GIFMIS platform) and state tertiary health institutions across the country.

“Upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of the outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance.

“Payment of death in service insurance for all health workers who died as a result of COVID-19 infection or other infectious diseases in the country, and others,” he addes.