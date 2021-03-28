By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO

The member representing Pankshin/Kanan federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon Yussuf Gagdi, last week argued that Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, reserved the right to spend another four years in office going by the provisions of the Nigeria Police Act amendment 2020.

Clause 7 of the amended Act states the appointment procedure of the IGP, which includes a formal application, nomination by the Police Council, appointment by the president from the council’s recommendations and senate confirmation.

It also stated that the removal process for the IGP would only be occasioned by misconduct, gross violation of the constitution, or demonstrated incapacity to effectively discharge his/her duties and in Clause 7(6).

Gagdi who sponsored the amendment bill found it convenient to claim that the IGP could start a fresh tenure of four years since he is still a police officer who should be affected by the new law.

According to Gadji, the present Police Act says a police officer should be the beneficiary of the provision for pages A-Z of the present Act and there is a section that says the tenure of the IGP should be four years, donating the power to the president to appoint an IGP that should stay for four years and that same Act says every police officer should be a beneficiary of that Act.

However, the position of counsel to the IGP, Alex Iziyon, in a countersuit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, is that by virtue of the relevant laws, the office of the IGP is “quasi-political” and “is conferred with a special status” and “distinct from other officers of the Nigeria Police Force.”

He said the provisions of Section 18(8) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020 to the effect that “Every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier,” is with due respect, inapplicable to the office of the IGP in the circumstance.

Considering the two positions, one would be tempted to admit that the IGP enjoys a dual status of a police officer and quasi-political office holder. Either way, IGP Adamu’s tenure in office cannot be subjected only to the last part of the new Act, having not complied with the preceding part.

Just thinking aloud! Will the IGP start a fresh four-year tenure or serve out the tenure he started in 2019? The Attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice may have to explain further.