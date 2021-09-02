Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has warned that failure to address the plight of the underprivileged across the country is a recipe for disaster.

Dogara said this when the Tikau Emirate Council in Yobe State presented him with a letter conferring the title of Jarman Tikau of the council on him, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Abuja.

He cited examples of resistance in developed democracies, saying: “For us in the Northeast, when I was Speaker, we in the Northeast, we realised that we were seriously in danger and whether we like or not all governments will have to adjust.

“We have seen the rise of far rights in Europe and even in established traditional democracies and that is a message for all of us that a system where people who excelled in accumulating capital, that is money, are exalted while those born on the fringes are left to be exploited will no longer work. That means that we have to do more for people who are less privileged.

“When you have a system that promotes the exploitation of the poor, while only an insignificant portion of the population who are rich and swim in the ocean of prosperity while the poor and vulnerable are left to drown in the ocean of poverty is just a recipe for disaster.”

He vowed to continue to work for the service of all Nigerians, especially the underprivileged in the society, because the greatest of all are those who offer themselves to serve humanity.

The Ex-Speaker said: “The essence of life is not life itself, it is not how long you live, it’s not longevity but in the donation, how well you live. As a matter of fact, if you judge from the lives of those who did well, most of them didn’t even live long.

“I believe as a people of faith, what we do to others far above what we do for ourselves and our families will be the basis for how we will be rewarded. So the truth is that you are never rewarded for what you saved, what you keep, you are only remembered for what you give away.

“When you die, nobody talks about the beautiful mansions you have built or beautiful cars or the beautiful watches or how beautiful what you have in your wardrobe is, it is the people you touched who will feel obligated to keep remembering your services to them,” he said.