Former speaker of the House of Representatives and current member representing Tafawa Balewa/ Bogoro/Dass federal constituency in the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has rejected the court judgment that sacked him from the House over his defection from the PDP to the APC and vowed to appeal the judgment.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday sacked Dogara as the member of the House and declared his seat vacant.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to Hon. Dogara, J.J. Usman (SAN) said he had been instructed by his client to appeal against the judgment with immediate effect.

“The judgment has just been delivered and we have briefed our client right from the court and he has expressed dissatisfaction and has instructed that we file an appeal immediately which we shall do on Monday.

“The decision of the court that there is evidence of defection to APC is not substantiated by any shred of evidence in the court’s record,” he said.