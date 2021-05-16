BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has condoled with the family of a former chief of defence staff, Lt. Gen. Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro (rtd), saying he paid his dues and gave all to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Lalong, who visited the Dogonyaro family in Rayfield Jos on Friday, said the late retired military officer distinguished himself in his career by serving diligently in all the positions he occupied.

He said Gen. Dogonyaro constantly advised him on how to handle security matters and was willing to bring to bear his wealth of experience in uniting people of different backgrounds.

The governor prayed to God to grant family the fortitude to bear the loss and urged them to sustain the legacies of the late General.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr. Godfrey Dungum said the visit of the governor and members of his cabinet was highly consoling.

He expressed appreciation for the support and honour the Lalong administration continuously accorded the late General both in life and death. Former COCIN president, Rev. Prof. Pandam Yamsat, prayed for the soul of the deceased and the family.

