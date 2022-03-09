Wife of the vice president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, has marked his birthday in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State. As part of the birthday celebration, Dolapo was in Maiduguri on Monday to visit the North East Children’s Learning Centre, which is a donor-funded school initiated by her husband on the 8th of March, 2017, during his 60th birthday.

The school is designed to provide accommodation, feeding, healthcare and education to about 1,500 children orphaned by Boko Haram across the six states in the North East.

Mrs Osinbajo was received at the Maiduguri International Airport, by Borno State deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur and Borno’s first lady, Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum, alongside top government and APC officials, especially women.

The VP’s wife visited the North East Children’s Learning Centre and interacted with students most of whom were drawn from internally displaced persons camps across the North East.

Mrs Osinbajo assessed the display of entrepreneurship skills by the children in different areas that included making of robots, tailoring and other facilities.

The vice president’s wife was presented with a special birthday cake, celebrating the vice president’s 65th birthday.

Supported by the wife of Borno State governor and the children, Mrs Osinbajo cut the cake with gratitude to the children.

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo in her remarks during a gathering at the centre, said the children are so special and precious to her husband and entire family.

Osinbajo also paid tribute to Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, for his massive developmental efforts towards the state’s restoration.

In her welcome address, Wife of Borno State governor, Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum, appreciated the vice president’s wife for her visit and contributions to sustaining the objectives of the North East Children’s Learning Centre in the last five years.

Dr Falmata thanked Mrs Osinbajo, her husband and donors who contributed towards the centre’s establishment.