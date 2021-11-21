The wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, is among eminent Nigerians nominated for the 2021 edition of the Family Values Awards, the organisers have said.

Other nominated include Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos Central) and Mrs Titi Abubakar, the wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Cletus Umoh, Project Director and Chairman of the event organising committee, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the award ceremony is slated for Dec. 5 at the Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

Umoh said that Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen and her counterpart in the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Ministry, Sadiya Umar Farouq were also among the nominees.

He explained that the awards were conceived to lead advocacy for the resuscitation of declining good family values that has defined the African people.

He noted that fast decline in family values was the root cause of increasing crimes and other societal ills such as divorce, drug abuse and other youthful vices.

“The award is aimed at restoring our lost traditional values in the family unit and the larger society with the hope of mending the deeply broken down fabric of our once cherished societal values.

“The family is the unit of every society and good leaders must come from good families in order for us to have a peaceful and prosperous society.

“We have been able to identify Nigerians from different backgrounds, without political considerations, who have over the years uphold and advocate the values that define our essence as a people.

“They will be honoured for using their callings and offices to promote good values and as well as get committed to initiatives that promote peace, youth and economic development.” He said.

The Planning Committee Chairman said that those listed for the ‘honour roll’ were drawn from different backgrounds and walks of live, including political and religious leaders, cultural enthusiasts, traditional rulers and celebrities.

He said On-Air Personality, Ms Osasu Igbinedion, Mr Sebagen Henry Noboh, Chief Executive Officer, Amala 360° Restaurant, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Omosede Igbinedion would also be honoured .

Others include Pastor Sarah Omakwu of the Family Worship Centre, Alhaja Rofiah Idowu-Sanni, National President, Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture.

Umoh said that the award ceremony would host the ‘Family Values Pageant’, where a queen would be crowned to promote family values across Nigeria in line with the objectives of the awards.

He said that plans were underway to air the Family Values Reality TV Show to engage and educate Nigerians on family values re-orientation.(NAN)