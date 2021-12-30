Mouka, yesterday, announced its change of ownership to Dolidol in a move by Mouka to deepen market penetration across Africa.

Mouka is Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products while Dolidol is the market leader in Morocco.

According to the CEO of Mouka, Mr Raymond Murphy, this transaction sets the scene for bigger and greater things for the Mouka brand with this affiliation with a regional market leader.

“In the light of this new development, Dolidol, a Moroccan market leader in the mattress space, will bring to the fore significant foam science, technical and engineering expertise to Mouka. As the market leader in Francophone Africa, Dolidol’s expertise will also be introduced to boost Mouka’s operations and the quality of its product portfolio,” Murphy said.

The chief operations officer of Mouka, Mr Femi Fapohunda, who also shared his excitement about this change in ownership, noted that, “with Dolidol’s stake in Mouka, our consumers and trade partners should look forward to new and ground-breaking innovations due to the technological expertise Dolidol brings onboard.”

“In addition, from an operational point of view, we look forward to improved productivity and product quality that meet consumer needs and exceed their expectations,” Fapohunda said.

Similarly, Mouka’s chief commercial officer, Dimeji Osingunwa, believes this strategic ownership will create additional investments in the expansion of the Mouka footprint within Nigeria and beyond its borders.

Osingunwa, who is the lead strategist behind Mouka’s unrivalled distribution of approximately 2,000 branded outlets nationwide, said: “ I look forward to the synergy between the Mouka and Dolidol in deploying a world-class route to market strategy.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Dolidol, Mohamed Lazaar, stated that,“I believe the acquisition of Mouka will allow Dolidol to strengthen its presence in the continent and complement Mouka’s growth in the region with an addressable market of around 200 million Nigerians.”

Speaking on this, a Partner at Development Partners International (DPI), Ms Sofiane Lahmar, said: “as the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria shares many of the same trends as the rest of the continent, including positive demographics, a fast-growing middle class and rising consumer-spend.

“We remain confident in the future of the business and look forward to working with both management teams to execute the company’s ambitious strategy and vision.”