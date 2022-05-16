Commercial banks in Nigeria early this year had further cut back on monthly international spending limits on Naira cards, in an effort to reduce their dollar obligations. The reduction means that customers can only spend a limited amount to make online purchases or payments via either international websites or point of sale terminals.

Commercial banks had cut monthly international spending limits on Naira cards to $20, an 80 per cent in reduction compared to the previous limit of $100, while some reduced it to $50 as they encouraged customers to apply for foreign currency denominated cards. The move by the banks had been uncomfortable for customers who complained that the new limit is not enough to make their online purchases or pay for services or subscriptions with international firms.

Banks had in 2020, reviewed monthly international spending using Naira cards from $500 to $300 and ultimately to $100. Banks had also stopped the use of Naira cards for ATM foreign currency withdrawals. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while announcing its target foreign exchange inflow of $200 billion over the next three years, had mentioned plans to stop selling foreign currency to banks by end of this year to encourage them source their own dollars whilst funding non oil export businesses.

Analysts had explained that cutting of dollar spending limit is a ploy by commercial banks to reduce their dollar obligations, by making customers source for foreign exchange needed for their transactions. Executive director at UBA, Chiugo Ndubisi, said the plan of the bank is to cut down on dollar denominated transactions by its customers that would require it to start looking for foreign exchange.

On his part, head, Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co, Mr. Ayokunle Olubunmi, explained “What we are seeing is reflecting what we are seeing in the foreign exchange market. The first thing we need to realise is that the forex banks use to fund their card transactions is not from the CBN.

“They actually have to go and source it independently. What we are seeing is caused by this. It is getting more relatively difficult for banks to get more dollars and it is not only this, a lot of them have huge exposures that they are trying to see how to get dollars to meet.

“The other thing they are trying to do, is to try and see if they can use the policy to attract dollars. If you look at those notifications that banks are sending, they are encouraging customers to open a dollar account so that you put your dollars inside and then you can use that dollar to fund your transaction.

“They want to try and see if they can get a situation where customers fund their own card to the point that you hardly spend it. That will mean the bank trying to source for dollars to boost their dollar deposit. It is a reflection of the challenges in the forex market”