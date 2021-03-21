Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has again dismissed videos where he was allegedly seen stuffing wards of dollars in his pocket.

Speaking on a BBC Hausa Service programme, A Fada A Cika monitored in Abuja yesterday, the governor said those behind the videos had plotted to stop him from winning the governorship election.

He said, “It is a lie and nothing of that nature ever happened. It was just a plan to stop me from contesting the election and I have contested, they wanted to stop me from winning the election and I have won. But that is not the big issue, the big one is we will deal with them.

“Even your picture can be tampered with to show you doing something with your hand or head and you know it’s possible. People always tend to believe falsehood.

“We will deal with those behind the fake videos aimed at tarnishing my image. No doubt the video is fake and we are on an underground plan and investigation which we will not reveal. But I assure you the video is fake and those behind it will be put to shame.”

The governor also said his administration had undertaken projects that would be remembered for more than 100 years. Some of the projects he said are the bridges he built in Kano and the Muhammadu Buhari Hospital, which he said was equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment.