Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem have been inducted into the Rock n’Roll Hall of Fame this year. Others who received the honour are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar.

The honorees were voted for by more than a 1,000 artistes, historians and music industry professionals. Chairman of the Rock Hall of Fame, John Sykes said each of the honorees had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of Rock n’Roll.

This includes Parton who initially announced on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process as she did not want to take away votes from the remaining nominees and had not earned the right. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame response that the ballots were already out and selection up to voters saw the Country music singer gracefully accept the induction.

In its citation, the Rock Hall of Fame dubbed Parton, a living legend and a paragon of female empowerment, noting that her crossover success broadened the audience for country music and expanded the horizons for countless artistes who followed.

Parton took the social media after the announcement of the inductees to say that she was “honoured and humbled”. Commending her voter, she pledged to work hard and “live up to the honour”.

Also expressing his delight on the induction, former member of The Commodores, Lionel Richie on his Instagram page described being elected to the hall “an incredible honour,” and congratulated his fellow inductees. Richie’s solo career includes pop classics like Endless Love, All Night Long and Hello.

To be elected into the Rock Hall of Fame, artistes are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Parton, Simon and Duran Duran were selected on the first go-round. Simon was a first-time nominee this year, more than 25 years after becoming eligible.

Meanwhile, other artistes and groups that failed to be inducted this year are: A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Fela Kuti, MC5, and the New York Dolls.

The Hall of Fame has also announced that Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will get the award for musical excellence, while Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotton are to receive the Early Influence Award.

The induction ceremony will hold November 5, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.