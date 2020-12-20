rotic and well endowed actress, Cossy Ojiakor has shown the world her new man only days after her former fiancé, Abel Jurgen called off their engagement

and accused her of domestic violence.

Cossy shared a photo of a man, who looks like a foreigner, and wrote: “Enough of the ex-meet my next”.

She included love emojis and added, “I just love it when he calls me Queen Cossy. No 1 contender moving on fast.”

The nationality of her new man is not yet known.Her ex accused her of domestic violence and Cossy hit back saying he started the fight first. Her ex then

age-shamed her and said she’s old enough to be his grandma. He added that he’ll be covering the tattoo of her he has on his body.

In a direct hit at her ex for his tattoo statement, Cossy wrote to her new man, “Just get my name tattooed already.”

A look at Cossy’s new man’s profileshows that his page is private. His bio reads: “I am property of Cossy Ojiakor. Come get me baby