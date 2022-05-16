The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has stated that the introduction of its Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) would address the high level of rejection of non-oil export faced at the global market.

The executive director and chief executive officer, Ezra Yakusah, explained that, the initiative, when it finally comes on stream, will not only address the high level of rejection to foreign markets, but would also ease logistics constraints faced by Nigerian exporters.

The NEPC chief executive officer at a one day national sensitisation programme on DEW tagged ‘Full operationalization and effective patronage of approved DEW’ in Lagos, said the programme would also reduce the number of checks along the export corridor from the hinterland to port of shipment.

“Besides, it would assist in tracking cargoes and ensures transparency in logistics value chain,”he added.

According to him, the export business is the bedrock to every developing country, but has been faced with myriads of challenges hampering the the growth of export business.

He added that; “in order to bridge this gap, the Council in its determined efforts took the bold step to initiate the concept and set up of Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) as one of the solutions to ease supply chain constraint in Nigeria. The overall objective of this event is to launch the process of operationalising the DEW scheme in line with NAP 7.0 as directed by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).”

“It also marks the beginning of a DEW National sensitisation campaign which is expected to give nationwide publicity geared at ensuring optimal utilisation of the facilities as well as provide a platform for the export regulatory and facilitating agencies to interface with the exporting community,” he stressed.

He said, in efforts at ensuring effectiveness of the DEW, a dedicated logo was developed to ease of identification, and ensure visibility; also technology will also be deployed to enhance operational efficiency toward achieving sustainability as well as reduce human interface.

“It is hoped that the Inter-agency synergy displayed in the implementation will provide platform for eventual sustainability of the DEW. The Council in collaboration with its inter-agency partners had after a tedious and rigorous selection process, licensed and approved nine DEW operators across the country, while more are been inspected by the technical committee to ascertain their suitability,” he averred.

Similarly, the deputy director, Stakeholder Services, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr. Celestine Akujobi, commended the efforts of the council, saying, both agencies have been working harmoniously to boost Nigeria’s Non-oil export trade.

He noted that, if exporters are encouraged to promote exports, it would create wealth and job opportunities for the nation while also boosting Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).