The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has expressed dismay over the rising cases of rape of minors and violence against persons in Kano.

FIDA therefore appealed to the Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to domesticate the Child Rights Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act in the state.

During a visit yesterday to the Kano Council of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), the new chairperson of FIDA, Barr Bilkisu Suleiman, stressed the need for the domestication of the Child Rights Act after being infused with the State Sharia Laws.

She said if the Act were domesticated, cases of raping of minors, almajiraai and other social vices would drop.

Suleiman said today’s social vices that are disturbing Northern Nigeria and Kano in particular can only be checked if there is a law that would deter the perpetrators and provide accurate punishment against them.

She said FIDA is doing all it could to address the issue of child abuse and to bring the perpetrators to book.

Suleiman explained that Child Rights Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act was earlier prepared and sponsored by the 14th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and submitted to the State Assembly for passage into law.

However, she said, “Right now we are trying our best on awareness campaigns for the people to accept us and understand our mission which is actually to correct the wrongs in the families.”

“We are highly disturbed by the menace of almajirai and child abuse which often time escaped unpunished, that is why we are doing all we could to ensure that the acts are domesticated and infused accordingly,” she added.

The state chairman of NUJ, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim, said media practitioners would help the women lawyers to actualise their dreams of having the laws against child and women violence domesticated.