It is over 25 years since countries across the world adopted the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child . Yet, to date, the terms it sets out to protect children remain far from reality. In this report , ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU writes that even though the federal government ratified the convention in 1991, there are still huge gaps in Nigeria’s efforts to protect children, especially in Kano State.

After years of complex negotiations, Nigeria passed a new law – the Child Rights Act – 18 years ago. The law was designed to bring the country into line with the provisions of the convention. The act deals with a range of threats that children might face. This includes child labour and other forms of exploitative practices.

Nigeria has also passed other non-specific child laws that protect children. These include the Labour Act and the Trafficking Act. Despite these additional statutes, huge gaps remain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest is that the Convention on the Rights of the Child incorporated through the Child Rights Act does not apply across the country, especially in Kano State , as only 25 states have adopted the Act.

The reason for this is that Nigeria is a federation comprising 36 legally equal states and the Federal Capital Territory. Each state has an independent legislature. Certain laws, including those that pertain to children’s rights – even after they’ve been passed by the federal government – don’t become effective until they’ve been adopted by the lawmakers in each state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday writes that the reason for the hold up in the 11 states, which includes Kano is that they disagree with provisions in the act which they argue are in conflict with religious and cultural norms. Sadly, all these 11 states are in the northern part of Nigeria.

Kano State has one of the worst records of violations against children in Nigeria and it is yet to ratify and domesticate Nigeria’s Child Rights Act (CRA) of 2003 which is aimed at protecting the right of children in Nigeria and other related issues.

Many harmless children have either had their arms broken as a result of being smashed on the ground by stepmothers, others brutally beaten up and mutilated by merciless caregivers who gang up to severely mutilate their eyes and sometimes, genitalia, leaving these toddlers with broken legs and arms as well.

In fact, the bestiality visited on innocent but helpless children in the state could best be described as man’s inhumanity to his fellow human at it utmost peak, hence , the barrage of public outcry and condemnations that trails the continuous delay in domesticating CRA.

This and many more unimaginable but disturbing savage treatment are what these harmless children go through . Not just in Kano State but across Nigeria, most of which we never know about because they neither make it to news headlines nor trend on social media.

Touched by the outcry, Kano State government , under the leadership of the vibrant and caring governor ,Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in November, 2019 , forwarded the state Child Rights bill to the State House of Assembly to guarantee the right of children in the state.

The commissioner for Information Mallam Muhammad Garba, made the disclosure when he played host to the Kano State executive members of the National Council for Child Advocacy of Nigeria and the Speaker of the Kano Children Parliament.

He however blamed the delay in the passage and domestication on the 2019 election processes and also on the fact the Speaker, whom he said was also concerned about the Child Rights Act was new then.

Depressively, despite the move by the governor , who has promised to secure the future of these children , there are still rampant number of cases of child abuse in the state and in other states of the federation . The good news however, is that aside Kano State, a few other state Assemblies across the country had of recent , resolved to take draconian steps in bringing outright end to the social menace.

While we await they act expeditiously, the truth is that children in Kano State are facing a lot of domestic challenges. They don’t have access to education as such , you find them roaming the street hawking or in most cases , even doing so aimlessly. The reality is that most of their parents are still alive, yet they don’t care about their welfare.

One of the disturbing consequences of the continuous delay by the state to domesticate the act is the rampant cases of child and infant rape; earning it one of the worst records of rape against minors and adolescents. In fact, cases of few months old babies being raped by men old enough to be their grandfathers are not uncommon. For example, as many as 40 cases of rape against children are often reported to the police within a space of six months.

Analysts have argued that the Child Rights Act was meant to protect children from various degrees of abuses , adding that the act was only advocating for “doing the right thing for children” . Worried by records in the state, concerned Nigerians have continued to charged the Kano State government to excise sections it deems contrary to the traditions of the people,and the state, while it domesticates the larger part of the law which is harmless.

Hussaina Hassan, a concerned citizen said, “The law (Child Rights Act) is for the betterment of the nation because it advocates for doing the right thing for children; it says give the girl-child education up to junior secondary school level. It will make girls better wives and subsequently great mothers. So, what is harmful about it? What I have been saying is that the government should look critically at the act, and take out issues they think are against our traditions and domesticate it.”

Thanks to governor Ganduje through whom a pragmatic legislative approach has been adopted by the State House Assembly , who now agrees that children’s rights ought to be well protected, and jealously too. Impressively, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that even the State Executive Council has approved the acceptable version of the proposed bill on Child Rights (protection) Act 2010, which reflects the position of Shari’ah on each and every section of the Act (CRA) 2003, adopted by the federal government.

Recall that after its adoption by the federal government in 2003, the state government and other relevant stakeholders; the Ulama, academics and civil society groups drafted the 2010 act, which was further hampered by the lack of political will and continuity in government.

To further prove his commitment to achieving the course which he describes as just one , governor Ganduje who has since assented to the bill on Free and Compulsory Education, has vowed domesticate CRA. Mallam Garba had disclosed.

According to the commissioner: “the approved bill when passed, seeks to protect the rights of the Child and would be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for the passage and subsequent assent by the governor.

“The rising cases of bullying domestic aides by their masters and young wives by their spouses is becoming alarming and rampant in Kano and other states of the federation where Child’s Rights are being trampled upon with impunity.

The fact that female children who are normally sourced by some aged female agents from the nearby villages and brought to the urban centres to serve as househelps are often subjected to humiliation, and frustrations by their house masters who are mainly married women but be halted.”

He said, the state was partnering with security agencies like the Police, NAPTIP, and Human Rights agencies to curb the trend.

A case at hand is that of a victim ( Khadija) not real name) an indigene of Niger State who was recently killed by her employer. The deceased was said to have been beaten to death with a mortar by her boss for failing to carryout tasks assigned to her.

When contacted , the Police PPRO , Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident in several video clips he released to newsmen said a case of murder had already been instituted against the suspect .

LEADERSHIP Sunday warns that further delay in passing and enforcing the Child Rights Act (CRA) in the State will continue to promote various degrees of psychological, physical, sexual abuses and neglect of infant s on daily basis. Major acts of child abuses and violations like rape, hitting, suffocation, murder, poisoning and burning will remain daily occurrences.

To this end, there is need for more effective legal protection for the handicapped child, and greater awareness of the existence of child abuse in the community by all stakeholders, especially the social workers.