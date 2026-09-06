Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic has been crowned Miss World 2026 following the grand finale held in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The 24-year-old model emerged victorious on Saturday evening after competing against 111 contestants from around the globe in the 73rd edition of the international pageant.

Mola’s victory marks the second time the Dominican Republic has claimed the prestigious title, following Mariasela Alvarez’s historic win for the nation in 1982.