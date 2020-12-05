The Ponzhi Tarok and former minister of Defence, General Domkat Bali (rtd), is dead. He died yesterday at the age of 80.

Bali, who served as minister of Defence and member of the supreme military council between 1984 and 1985 was also a member of the armed forces ruling council between 1985 and 1990.

He was joint chief of staff between 1984 and 1985 when President Muhammadu Buhari was head of state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The octogenarian retired as a decorated military officer in 1990 and in December 2010 he emerged the Ponzhi Tarok, paramount ruler of Langtang in Plateau state.

Bali as defence minister resigned the position in January 1990, when then military president, Ibrahim Babangida, moved him to another ministry.

Advertisements

It was an unprecedented act of courage in the military and remains so, three decades after.

Born on February 27, 1940, Bali joined the Army in 1961.

He had his primary education at Mban, Langtang and from 1955 to 1960 he attended the provincial secondary school at Kuru.

He enrolled at the Nigerian Military Training College in 1961 and also attended Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

In 1964, he became a lieutenant and troop commander and was promoted to captain a year later in 1965. In 1966, he was battery commander and during the Nigerian Civil War, he was a regimental commander.

He was promoted to the rank of major in 1968.

Between 1970 and 1971, Bali was commander, Corps of Artillery and later became a colonel at the Second Infantry Division in Ibadan.

In 1973, he was posted to Akure as the commander of the 9th Infantry Brigade.

He became the adjutant general of the Nigerian Army in 1975, commander Corps of Artillery in 1976 and in 1978 he was the GOC of the First Infantry Division, Kaduna.

Prior to becoming Defence Minister in 1984, he was Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Command and Staff College from 1981 to 1983 and later director of army training and operations.

PMB, Lalong Mourn

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condoled with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of the late Ponzhi Tarok, General Domkat Bali, describing him as an illustrious son and highly decorated retired military officer who served the country as minister of Defence.

The president who spoke with the wife of the deceased, Esther, also commiserated with other family members, friends and professional associates of the former member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council.

President Buhari, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed belief that the records of bravery and patriotism of General Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, will continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed will always be remembered.

Shehu hinted that the president has since constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) to visit the family, and condole with the government and people of the state over the loss.

He said President Buhari prayed almighty God to receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

In the same vein, governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum said the state and the Nation has lost one of its patriotic and loyal sons.

Governor Lalong, by his media aide, Simon Makut Macham, said the passing of the retired military general was a great loss to the country considering the fact that he was one of the most highly decorated officers who served the nation meritoriously in various capacities and proved his worth.

Lalong recalled that apart from serving the country as Minister of Defence, Gen. Bali was a key member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) where he held several positions including the Chief of Defence Staff.

The governor said, “Gen Bali was focused and committed to the peace and progress of Nigeria and Plateau State in particular where he contributed immensely to addressing the security challenges in the State, always deploying his wealth of knowledge and advising various administrations. Indeed Plateau State has lost an icon.”

Governor Lalong further said that Gen Bali, who answered the call or his people to serve as the Ponzhi Tarok many years after his retirement from the military, demonstrated so much interest in the welfare of the Taroh nation and did his best to project and protect their interests.