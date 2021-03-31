By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

A professor of plant genetics and breeding at the University of Uyo, Professor Gregory Afia Akpan has called for the establishment of a seed genetic bank in the University.

Akpan who made the call while delivering the 78th inaugural lecture of University of Uyo with the theme, “Unraveling the knots of plant evolution and genetic diversity” at the Tetfund 1000 capacity auditorium of the institution said that the call became necessary now that climate change and other environmental degradation are fast leading to the extinction of many species.

He said that the seed gene bank which should accommodate both cultivated and the so called wild species related to plant and crops would bring much improvement to economic plants and animals’ species.

According to him, “In many ways, plants are masters of phenotypic variation, both within the lifespan of an individual as well as over the course of evolutionary time.

“This variability is intimately related to their senseless lifestyle, which requires plants to modify both physiology and morphology in response to environmental change of all forms and timescales”.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor of University of Uyo, Professor Nyangudo Ndaeyo commended the inaugural lecturer for his brilliant impartation of knowledge as exhibited in his lecture.

He explained that the University will continue to organize inaugural lectures despite the challenge faced by the coronavirus pandemic which has brought humanity to its knees to foster better relationships between the University and the town.