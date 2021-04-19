By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

A university lecturer, Prof. Cletus Emmanuel Sharndama, has advocated concerted synergy between parents and language teachers to safeguard languages and to foster linguistic diversity.

Sharndama, a lecturer with the Federal University Wukari, made the submission at the public presentation of a book he authored, entitled: ‘Aspects of Kilba Folklore’ held in Hong LGA.

The book is aimed at promoting the cultural values of Kilba through preservation and documentation to stop them from vanishing.

“Nowadays, foreign impact has affected most cultural practices; documenting Kilba cultural norms like rites and rituals, poetries and riddles would be the only way out.

“Let us begin to using Kilba language at home to teach the younger ones,” he said.

The professor of ESP started the idea of writing the book in 1997 reveals the struggle for readers to have opportunities to get better understanding of the issues presented and their translation in English.

In his remarks, Prof Hensley Bulama, the book reviewer from Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola, identified the neglect of documenting Kilba languages and cultural norms as the bane crippling the cultural heritage.