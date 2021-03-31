ADVERTISEMENT

A United Kingdom based research scholar and public affairs commentator, Dr. Uche Igwe has condemned the sack of Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Igbiks Tamuno by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The University Don in a terse statement described the sack as “reprehensible.”

He said, ”The recent interest shown by the former Commissioner offered a ray of hope that the state government was willing to listen to the plight of the people. Sadly his recent sack might have put those expectations on a pause,” Dr. Igwe lamented.

”Look at what he did during the peak of COVID. As a governor, one will expect that he will be at the forefront of the soot problem that has put the lives of residents at risk. Rather he will sack a Commissioner who took the initiative to help.

”Such distasteful action must be condemned by all lovers of environment and sustainable development,” he said.