BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

A Criminologist at the University of Ibadan, Dr Oludayo Tade has raised the alarm over a new loan recovery scam being used to defraud Nigerians.

The renowned scholar who stated this on Sunday said people have started receiving text messages from a fictitious bank where a supposed loan was taken and the text recipient is said to have been used as guarantor.

“The story will then be that the guarantor must ensure that the loan procurer pays back or a legal case will be instituted against him, her”, he said.

Tade explained that the message was crafted in such a way that the message recipient was put under pressure to call a number where they would eventually be duped.

He also noted that the fraud message was composed to threaten the receiver of the involvement of the police with a view to making them call the sender, warning Nigerians who have received any such messages to simply ignore since they are not guarantor to any loan.

According to him, some of the message read, “We are urging you to reach out to this person immediately to make her payment within the next 24 hours. We will be reporting this case to the Nig Police Force (NPF) and the Legal Tax Force governing loan recovery in NIG, if this person fails to pay her loan back in the next 24 hours, she will face the consequence of her nonchalant attitude… Thanks 9credit Legal Team”

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged members of the public not to panic to the extent of calling them, saying,’’ If you are worried, inform the police. Do not allow fraudsters to play a fast one on you by mounting pressure on you.”