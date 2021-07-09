By Abubakar Yunusa, Abuja

A professor of Agricultural Extension and Development Communication at the Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, from the University of Ibadan, Prof. Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, has urged the federal government to set up modern abattoirs around nomadic farmers enclaves.

Yahaya stated this while presenting a paper on “An Overview of Agriculture In Nigeria, Past and Present,” at a three-day workshop on Investigating Agricultural Sector organised by the Daily Trust Foundation in Abuja, said this would address the shortcomings of mainstream ministry system and also address the sociological and economic dimension to livestock development in Nigeria.

Yahaya also further called for the establishment of a national livestock and fisheries development agency.

He said, “The reliance of the economy on agricultural products and the instability of cash crop prices and agricultural incomes led to the establishment of marketing boards with monopolistic powers to buy crops from farmers and sell overseas. The role of the marketing board was critical particularly in stabilizing farm incomes and generating funds for execution of development projects in the country.

“In spite of the importance of these crops and agriculture as a whole, the methods of production remained and are still as primitive with the hoe and the cutlass as the major farm implements. The existence of these methods can be attributed to activities of colonial masters who made no attempt to change the production pattern and technology in the agricultural sector.”