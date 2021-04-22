BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A don, Prof. Samuel Ekanem, has called for more investments in technology education to enhance national development.

Ekanem, a Professor of Technology at Federal University, Wukari, Taraba, made the call while delivering the institution’s first inaugural lecture, on Thursday in Wukari.

According to him, Nigeria and Africa can only develop technologically, if effective home-grown philosophy of education is adopted.

It was gathered that the lecture was entitled: “The Value of Philosophy in Education and Technological Development of Nigeria: Essencist Voyage”.

Ekanem also noted that Philosophy, as a discipline, played a vital role in advancement of educational and technological development of any nation.

“In the 21st century, only sound philosophy can guarantee technological development of any nation.

“Nigeria and Africa can only develop technologically through an effective home-grown philosophy of education,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Jude Rabo, urged the newly-promoted professors in the university and the old ones to work towards presenting their inaugural lectures.

While describing inaugural lecture as a lifetime opportunity, Rabo assured the professors of the institution’s support in their quests to achieve higher academic standards. (NAN)