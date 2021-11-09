Nigerian universities have been charged with the urgent need to carry out research that would produce home-made vaccines that are of international standard to tackle the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief executive officer of Nigeria French Language Village, Ajara-Badagry, Lagos, Prof Babatunde Ayeleru, threw the challenge while delivering a lecture entitled: “Repositioning Nigeria University Towards Sustainable National Growth And Development,” as part of a three-day retreat organised by the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Alumni Association.

He expressed displeasure that the only choice Nigerians had as a nation despite the availability of capable human resources at our disposal was to look up to other countries for consumption.

In a chat with reporters, the global president of the alumni association, Wale Olaleye, noted that the association converged to celebrate the institution’s academic excellence and further make contributions to maintain the standard.

Sensitising the general public on recent discovery by the management of the university, the vice-chancellor, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, warned the public not to fall victim to Facebook and WhatsApp platforms tagged “by my social media accounts” opened to pass fake information about the school.