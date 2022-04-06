A university don and professor of Economics, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Ganiyat Adejoke Adesina-Uthman has urged the federal government to consider implementing child spacing programme to address high population growth rate.

Adesina-Uthman who stated this in Abuja yesterday, while presenting the (NOUN)19th inaugural lecture said the implementation of the programme will also help to reduce infant, child, and maternal mortality.

Speaking on the theme, “What Has Finance Got To Do With It? she urged the government to design an appropriate population policy to address the challenges of high population rates and its consequences.

She said, “Since rapid population growth rates has the likelihood of causing man’s demand on environment to exceed its natural regenerative and absorptive capacity; child spacing programme for example should be implemented.”

The professor further said poverty alleviation, equality and justice, reducing the wide gaps between the haves and the haves-not, among others can be achieved through alternative financing from revealed knowledge through Islamic economic system since there has been too much gaming of capitalism.

She added, “Finance drives growths and growths drive more financing. However, linking the real sector with the financial sector is imperative. Migrating from financial capitalism to financial socialism which is the basis of Islamic economics is again hereby, recommended for individual, corporations and governments at all levels.”