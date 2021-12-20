A lecturer at the Maryam Abacha American University of Niger ( MAAUN), Prof. Ahmed Maigari Ibrahim, has advised researchers to submit high-quality work in impact factor journals to enhance global knowledge.

Prof. Ibrahim gave the advice in a keynote address he presented at the First Multi-Disciplinary International Conference, held virtually on Thursday.

The conference was themed: “Educational Development as a Panacea to the Menace of Insecurity with Focus on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): A Multi-Disciplinary Approach.”

He said the advice was necessary in order to enhance global knowledge for the promotion of social and economic development of the entire world.

The lead paper presenter, Dr. Habib Awais Abubakar, presented a paper titled: “Internationalisation, Literature and Effective University Teaching in the 21st Century” which was co-authored with Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, the Founder and President of MAAUN Conglomerates.

During the conference, 36 high-quality research papers were presented by researchers across the globe while over 70 participants attended the conference.

Also in his remark, Associate Professor Muhammad Rayyan Garba congratulated the attendees and stressed the relevance of the conference for academics in the country.

Meanwhile, the chief host, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, who is the Founder and President of MAAUN Conglomerates as well as the President General of the Association of African Private Universities congratulated the participants and reiterated his commitment towards the promotion of quality education in Africa and beyond.

In his closing remarks, the MAAUN Registrar, Mr. Shu’aibu Usman Tanko appreciated the President and Founder of the University, Professor Adamu Abukakar Gwarzo, the organizing committee, the guest speakers, the conference moderators and general participants for their contribution towards the success of the conference.

The virtual conference took place on the 16th and 17th of December, 2021, however the organizing committee and some of the moderators met physically and were hosted by the prestigious Amani Event Centre in Kano to coordinate the virtual conference.