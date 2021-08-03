Don Vs who just released his new video “Osasu in Europe” has began his 2021 world tour, Tagged ”Eu Star Boi World Tour”, set to hit over 20 different cities/country during the much anticipated music tour.

Recently the multi-talented artiste was spotted at one of his tour countries where he had a massive sold out in Toulouse France.

This however, translates that despite the Covid pandemic his fan’s didn’t hesitate to turn up for their favourite.

Born talented singer, Uyinmwen Omosigho, aka Don VS, in a recent interview clearly stated that persistence and resilience are the traits needed to thrive in showbusiness, especially in Nigeria.

The Edo State born Single Mother Crooner said: “Never give up in life, pursue your dreams no matter the situation and environment. Your resilience and persistence will take you to the top, not just your talent. Keep pushing, you will achieve your dreams, if you don’t give up. Resilience and persistence are the traits needed to succeed as an entertainer irrespective of the level of talent or giftedness”.

On how his musical sojourn began, Don VS said the journey started in 2004 in far away in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

“I started my music career back then in Nigeria in 2004, Benin City was my starting point. I was on a TV show called Beat and Laugh at EBS, Edo Broadcasting Service.”

Don VS also averred that he is open to working with different kind of artistes, adding that it is the musical connection that matters.

“I don’t have a specific artiste to work with but I will work with any of the artistes depending on the song. So all artistes are good and I will work with as many I can work with when the time comes. What matters is the vibe and musical connection”.