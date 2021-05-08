ADVERTISEMENT

By Tunde Oguntola |

An author and adjunct senior lecturer in International Studies at the Ohio State University, Columbus, US, Prof Emeka Aniagolu, has decried that some Nigerians still have mixed feelings about civil war, and cautioned against pushing ethnic grievances to the point of national conflagration, as doing so can never be the smartest option.

Prof Aniagolu, who disclosed this during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend, yesterday in Abuja, said some Nigerians have failed to learn from lessons of history.

He also stated that the reason the nation is where it is today, is that many of the nation’s leaders don’t see any reason why they always find it hard to proffer solutions to solve some important issues facing the nation.

Aniagolu said for Nigeria to deal effectively with its present trials and tribulations and to forge a viable future, it must deal squarely with its past, especially its horrendous civil war, a war in which he said nearly 3 million people died as a result of violence, hunger, and disease.

He recalled that when he decided to take the manuscript of his book: ‘Rainbow Nation’, to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he asked for the soft copy (manuscript) and before he got to Abeokuta, a few days after, he had already read the manuscript and written his forward.

The professor said any leader who does not make reading his habit would not go far in discharging his duty as a leader.