By Our Correspondent

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman told NBC News on Friday.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesman said.

Donald Trump Jr., 42, was among the more than a hundred people who attended his father’s election night party at the White House and has been traveling as a campaign surrogate to defend his father’s election loss in various states.

Since then, Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other White House aides and members of Congress have also tested positive.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.