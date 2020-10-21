Real Madrid got their Champions League campaign off to the worst possible start yesterday as Zinedine Zidane’s side went down to a shock 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk.

The opening goal came in the 29th minute as a result of some fine link-up play as Mateus Tete ultimately slotted a rolled shot into the far corner after a layoff from Viktor Korniienko just outside the 18-yard box.

Raphael Varane inadvertently turned a ball into his own net four minutes later. Thibaut Courtois’ spilled save attempt of a Tete shot fell into the France international’s path with a Shakhtar player looking for a tap-in.

Shakhtar completed the impressive first half three minutes before the breakthrough Manor Soloman, who easily beat Courtois after lazy Madrid defending failed to track his run through the middle.

Luka Modric quickly pulled a goal back in the 54th minute with a sensational right-footed shot from near the semicircle, leaving Anatolii Trubin no chance as he stretched toward the top corner.

Substitute Vinicius Junior added another just 15 seconds after coming on. The former Flamengo forward robbed Marlos at the edge of the box and confidently beat Trubin with a low shot to the near post before the hour mark.

Marlos thought he had put Shakhtar up 4-2 10 minutes from time but was judged to have been offside in the buildup. And Madrid celebrated a stoppage-time equaliser after a Federico Valverde deflected shot rolled in, but a VAR review overturned the goal due to an offside Vinicius obscuring the goalkeeper’s view.

Madrid will next face Barcelona in the first Clasico of the new season on Saturday before returning to Champions League play with a visit to Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday, the same day Shakhtar will host Inter Milan.