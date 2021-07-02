Donkey Technologies has launched an online store called donkeyshop, a general e-commerce shop.

Donkeyshop is powered by Donkey Technologies, an IT company based in Abuja.

Donkey Technologies Ltd is a company founded by Adenike Isi Adeeko, who is an industry-leading data management, digital advisory, and strategist expert with a knack for driving innovation.

She is a proven leader with 14 years of experience working in data management, high-tech start-ups, and successfully established businesses.

Over the years, Adenike Isi has worked with prominent brands across a wide range of industries in Africa.

She is also responsible for the tech-driven entertainment hub, Tiki Cultures in Abuja.

According to Isi, “we are Abuja based, Konga and Jumia are multivendor platforms, we own our own products, and are dispatched from our warehouses, and we sell pre-owned items.”