Sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) refers to any act that is perpetrated against a person’s will and based on gender norms and unequal power relationships.

Gender-based violence or violence against women and girls (VAWG), is a global pandemic that affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime. Boys and men are also victims but because of the stigmatization attached to men speaking out, many have chosen to die in silence rather than speak up. This means that we have more people experiencing sexual and gender based violence than what is recorded.

The concept of sexual and gender based violence transcends many forms of abuse they include partner abuse, sexual abuse of girls, including marital rape, dowry related violence, genital mutilation, trafficking in women, forced prostitution, harassment at the workplace, violence condoned or carried out in war, etc. The statistics for these forms of abuse breaks the heart.

The importance of having a comprehensive data base of statistics of sexual and gender based violence cannot be over emphasized. Proper recording makes room for government agencies, non-governmental organizations, etc to appraise their efforts, assess achievements and work on areas of weakness. A proper data base also gives us the opportunity to find out areas where sexual and gender based violence are predominant and how to tackle the menace for optimal results.

The numbers of people experiencing sexual and gender based violence is staggering as 35% of women worldwide have experienced either physical and /or sexual partner violence or non-partner sexual violence. Many men and women are experiencing different forms of abuse from their partners and because of the culture of silence and the so-called need to protect their marriages and family name; they endure in silence even till the point of death.

According to statistics, a foreign travel which promotes prostitution has 24.8% of total number of reported cases of human trafficking. It is sad to note that at this 21st century, people still derive joy in trafficking people out for prostitution. Victims who fall under this category expose themselves to many risks including sexually transmitted diseases, physical assault, etc. While a few make it back to their country of origin to tell their story of how they were dehumanized, majority die or even commit suicide out of depression.

Employment of a child as a domestic worker and inflicting grievous harm claimed 18. 4% Research and statistics had captured this but I am sure that there are many more child labourers out there fending for themselves and even their families. Recently, there has been an upsurge in the number of cases of people who batter children. As reported by the media, some people maltreat children who live with them as domestic help by locking them up and depriving them of food and water, burning them with irons, cutting them with knives and all sorts of shady objects.

Procurement of persons for sexual exploitation takes 13.7%, forced labour within and outside Nigeria 8.5 Child kidnapping 5.6%, buying and selling of human beings 5.5% and child sexual abuse and defilement 3.2%.

Globally, 7% of women have been sexually assaulted by someone other than a partner. It is no longer news that women and girls are more vulnerable to abuse than the boys but this does not in any way suggest that boys do but also fall victim.

Globally, as many as 38% of murders of women are committed by an intimate partner. Many women have lost their lives in the hands of their partners because they choose to endure rather than speaking up. Some have been maimed while others have contracted life threatening sexually transmitted disease from their intimate partners.

200 million women have experienced female genital mutilation/cutting. In many countries in Africa and other developing countries in the world, female genital mutilation is a way of life, a part of their culture and this accounts for the high number of female genital mutilation recorded in such countries.

Minors also experience sexual violence and although there is no specific statistics to capture this category, we cannot deny that this is on the increase. Some suspects when caught argue that a minor gave his or her consent before the act but the issue of consent is nullified if the victim is a minor. According to the VAPP ACT 2015; Section 1 a person is said to have committed rape if he or she penetrates the vagina, anus or mouth of another person with any part of his or her body or anything else; and without the consent of the other person.

The 2020 World Population Review indicates that Africa has maintained a consistent reputation on rape over the years and that the culture of female subjugation remains a major factor fueling sexual and gender based violence.

These alarming numbers of various forms of sexual and gender-based violence remain the reason why I shall not relent until we kick it out.