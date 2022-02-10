A worrisome dimension to the criminality of terrorism and banditry in Nigeria in the last decade is the abduction of schoolchildren in their numbers without adequate response by the security agencies.

It started with the April 14, 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists. It was the first time such a large-scale abduction of children had occurred in the world and it expectedly drew global attention to Nigeria.

The next such mass kidnapping of students would come four years later on February 19, 2018 when ISWAP terrorists struck at Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State, taking 110 girls into captivity. The Buhari administration, through what it called back-channel communication, succeed in freeing most of the victims one month later, except for the only Christian among the victims, Miss Leah Sharibu, then 15 years old, who refused her captors’ bidding to convert to Islam.

In the last 14 months, the mass kidnapping of school children became rampant and moved from the North East where Boko Haram and ISWAP operated to the North West and North Central zones where banditry-terrorism gained momentum. Last year in Kaduna State alone, there were several successful kidnap attacks on schools, including Bethel Baptist High School (140 students); St Albert Catholic Seminary (three boys); Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation (39 students), and Greenfield University (14 students and staff).

Also last year in Niger State, 136 pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School, Tegina spent three months in their kidnappers’ den until ransom was paid, while 27 others were kidnapped in Government Science College, Kagara.

Katsina State also witnessed mass abductions of school children last year as bandits kidnapped eight Islamiya pupils in addition to the over 300 students they had earlier abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in December 2020.

Also, in an attack on Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi State, 70 students and four teachers were kidnapped in January last year.

The list is endless as the criminals enjoy their field day uninterrupted . In fact, UNICEF estimates that at least 25 schools were attacked in 2021 alone, with 1,440 children abducted and 16 killed. And while some of the children died in the course of their ordeal, many others later regained their freedom either by escaping their captors, or during troops operations or after ransoms were paid.

However, many are still in captivity and have been for months and years. Of the 276 Chibok girls stolen in 2014, 110 of them are yet to be found after eight years, nine months and 13 days. Likewise, Leah Sharibu has been with her tormentors for three years, eleven months and 11 days. Also 28 students of FGC, Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi, have been in captivity for seven months and 18 days, while eight pupils of Katsina Islamiya have now spent five months and 17 days, and one student of Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna (out of the 140 kidnapped) is left with the terrorists after six months and four days. The bandits released his mates in batches following piecemeal payment of ransom.

As a newspaper, we are gravely concerned at how long these tender children have been left at the mercy of their cruel captors. It is also soul wrenching that there seems to be little or no serious effort to find and rescue them.

To think that so many children will be hidden in Nigerian territory for several months and years without being detected leaves much to be desired as far as policing is concerned, especially as within this time, their captors negotiate and collect ransom, both in cash, motorcycles and food items.

Does it mean that if parents cannot come up with the kidnappers’ demands, they should just wave their children goodbye without any hope of intervention from the state?

It is unacceptable to leave the children and their parents to their fate when the country has a full complement of security agencies whose mandate is to protect life and property.

To stay in terrorists’ den even for one day is a traumatic enough, but to be left to rot away for months and years in the terrorists’ lair signals a government that has failed and continue to fail its young.

It is also very worrisome that, for over a year, the police force’s tracking device has been inactive due, largely, to official negligence, making it difficult for investigators handling cases of theft and kidnapping to do their job diligently. Such a device should be made available to every state command, and not just a single one in Abuja. The police need to demonstrate that they are taking prompt, proactive actions to rise to the occasion of containing the burgeoning cases of kidnapping, not just of schoolchildren, but other people living in Nigeria.

The police and all concerned security agencies need to reinvigorate the search for the abducted schoolchildren. The country cannot just move on as if nothing is amiss. Something is definitely not right when abducted school children especially are abandoned to their fate.